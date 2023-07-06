Funeral services for Briggs Bishop will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Briggs Chapel with Bro. Nick Holden officiating. Burial to follow at Briggs Chapel Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Briggs Bishop age 37, of Porterville, MS passed away June 30, 2023.

Survivors include his daughter, Cypress Mae Hughes; siblings, Brittany Grantham (Lucas), Blake Palmer (Amy), Justin Palmer (Katie), Shane Dunn, Joshua Dunn (Meghan), Jacob Dunn (Thea) and David Dunn; parents, Pamela Palmer (Keith) and Bill Bishop (Lisa); grandparents, Jack and Lena Carol Bishop and Doris Palmer, Roger and Nena Etheridge; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louie and Robbye Briggs, and Ray Palmer.

Pallbearers will be Theodore Hogue, Andrew Chandler, Zach Clos, Zachary McKibben, Dylan Latham, Gavin Hollis, Douglas Walker, and Patrick Wilkerson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Briggs Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM at Briggs Chapel prior to the service.

