Car crashes into school in Wimbledon, England, reports say
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A car has crashed into an elementary school in Wimbledon, southwest London, causing injuries on Thursday morning, according to media reports.
The Metropolitan Police Force described it as a “serious collision.”
The BBC reports that nine people have been injured, seven children and two adults.
The school is described as “a fee-paying girls’ school for pupils aged 4-11,” CNN reported.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related, authorities said.
The Wimbledon tennis championships are happening in the area.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.