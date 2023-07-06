City-County discusses Code Red Alert System partnership plans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian and the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency are still working to get a contracted partnership with an alert system company that would be utilized by both the city and county.

News 11 first brought you this story last year and now has an update from both entities about where the partnership stands with the Code Red Alert System.

The Code Red Alert System will combine notifications for emergencies inside Lauderdale County and outside Meridian city limits, whether it’s weather, traffic or a special event alert being sent out.

The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director, Odie Barret, shares the county’s perspective on the partnership.

“Right now, we’re with Nixel and we’ve had them for a number of years. The county in the past, before me, had Code Red at one time and there were some features that were not readily available then that is now. So, we all want to talk with the city and work with the city to get one system. I was just trying to get the timeline down. We’re coming up pretty close to where we’ve got to either not renew or renew for another year and so once we get to that next point, whether we’ll have to renew with them, then we’ll have to wait until around the springtime or so to move to the new system if we, if we go that route,” said Barrett.

Doug Stephens, the City of Meridian Public Safety Director, said the city started using the Code Red Alert System last year and hopes to be able to work out a contract to benefit both the city and the county.

“The county and the city both have looked at the system the city plans on continuing with Code Red, and we’re asking the county to come on board with us. We’re working with the Code Red Company now to get some pricing. That’s going to take a little bit of time because they have to figure a way to give us a cost estimate that’s both for the city and the county and it’s based on population. So, we’re in the process of getting those. We hope to have those quotes by the end of the week and then we’ll sit down again and determine how we’re going to move forward if it’s cost-effective for both the city and the county,” said Stephens.

Keith Alexander is one resident who gives his opinion on how the alert system will benefit the community.

“Security is a big issue in Meridian and all the businesses and everything, up here, up and down this road. My cousin’s gym and everything. They are very concerned with every amount of security that we can possibly have so anything would be beneficial as far as helping people to get a first alert or something like that would be very beneficial to anything, business and any people here in this area,” said Keith Alexander, a community member.

News 11 will keep you updated on when both the city and county launch the joint partnership with the Code Red Alert System and when residents can sign up for this free service.

