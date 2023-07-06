City of Meridian Arrest Report July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MARKQUELL D GREEN
|1988
|1002 SPARROW VALLEY WAY CHARLOTTE, NC
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SAUL ZEPEDA
|1991
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|BRIELY J KIMBROUGH
|1992
|2012 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 4:16 PM on July 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 200 block of 5th Avenue. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:25 AM on July 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
