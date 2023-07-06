Convenience store robbed Thursday evening
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police responded to a reported armed robbery Thursday around 5:20 p.m.
The location is a convenience store at the corner of 20th Street and 35th Avenue. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing blue jeans and a green sweatshirt, who used a gun in the holdup.
If you have information about this or any crime, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
This is a developing story.
