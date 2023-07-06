MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police responded to a reported armed robbery Thursday around 5:20 p.m.

The location is a convenience store at the corner of 20th Street and 35th Avenue. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing blue jeans and a green sweatshirt, who used a gun in the holdup.

Meridian convenience store robbed Thursday evening at 20th Street and 35th Avenue. (WTOK)

If you have information about this or any crime, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

This is a developing story.

