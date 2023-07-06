Convenience store robbed Thursday evening

Meridian convenience store robbed Thursday evening at 20th Street and 35th Avenue.
Meridian convenience store robbed Thursday evening at 20th Street and 35th Avenue.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police responded to a reported armed robbery Thursday around 5:20 p.m.

The location is a convenience store at the corner of 20th Street and 35th Avenue. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing blue jeans and a green sweatshirt, who used a gun in the holdup.

Meridian convenience store robbed Thursday evening at 20th Street and 35th Avenue.
Meridian convenience store robbed Thursday evening at 20th Street and 35th Avenue.(WTOK)

If you have information about this or any crime, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
Alan Akin, 58, died in the early morning fire Wednesday.
Overnight fire claims life of Lauderdale County man
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
100-pound stingray caught and released at Dauphin Island
‘It took us 45 minutes to reel in’; locals land 100-pound stingray at Dauphin Island

Latest News

Meadows Residents struggle with flooding
Meadows Subdivision residents struggle with flooding
The City of Meridian using the Code Red Alert System.
City-County discusses Code Red Alert System partnership plans
City-County discusses Code Red Alert System partnership plans
Samuel Denmon is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and two counts of felony...
Two wanted on outstanding warrants, one for failing to register as sex offender