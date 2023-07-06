Family and friends honor Zachary Bourrage’s life with a balloon release

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The identity of human remains found on County Road 729 in April of this year was recently confirmed as Zachary Bourrage who was last seen on Jan. 31, 2021. And Wednesday night his family and friends honored his life in Dekalb.

Bourrage’s loved ones had a moment of prayer and shared memories of their time with him, celebrating his life. As they released red balloons into the sky--you could feel emotions of heartbreak, love, and hope for justice.

News 11 spoke with Bourrage’s daughter Teris Buie-Miller. She said she hopes the Kemper, Neshoba, and Winston County Sheriff Departments along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation-- work together to bring those involved to justice.

“My dad was a loving person but he wasn’t a person that was trustworthy of everyone. So it kind of brings a tear to our hearts because we know whatever happened to him, a friend, or someone he trusted did this to him. You know we want closure. We can start there. By asking everyone to join together and be on one page and do a complete and thorough investigation. We’re also asking to bring the rest of his remains home,” said Buie-Miller.

Buie-Miller asks the public for help in getting information about Bourrage’s disappearance. She said today it’s her family but what if it was your loved ones tomorrow? You would want answers as well.

Buie-Miller asks the public for help in getting information about Bourrage's disappearance. She said today it's her family but what if it was your loved ones tomorrow? You would want answers as well.

