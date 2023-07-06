Harold Joseph Meyer, Jr.

Harold Joseph Meyer, Jr.
Harold Joseph Meyer, Jr
Harold Joseph Meyer, Jr(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
Harold Joseph Meyer, Jr. of Meridian, Mississippi, passed away on July 5, 2023, just days prior to celebrating his 100th birthday.

He was born in Meridian on July 28, 1923, to Ruth and Harold Meyer.  He graduated from Meridian High School and attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he studied mechanical engineering, before leaving school to join the United States Army during World War II.  Upon his discharge, he went to work at Meywebb Hosiery Mills, where he was employed until his retirement in 1990.  At the time of his retirement, he was Chairman of the Board.

Harold married Helen Marie Adelman of San Antonio, Texas, on July 23, 1953, and they were planning their 70th wedding anniversary at the time of his passing.

Harold is survived by his wife, Helen Marie, and their three children:  Harold L. Meyer of Atlanta, Margaret E. Meyer of New Orleans and James P. Meyer (Hope) of New Orleans.  Harold, was known to his two grandchildren, Jeremy and Emma, as Papa.  He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Frank Adelman (Nancy), sister-in-law, Anne Meyer, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard L. Meyer.

Harold had an insatiable curiosity throughout his life.   He also had a quiet, but incredible sense of adventure and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. When he was not traveling, he spent time playing duplicate bridge and reading the Wall Street Journal.

Harold was a supporter of many civic organizations in Meridian and was the oldest member of Temple Beth Israel.  A graveside service, officiated by Rabbi Barry Altman, was held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Temple Beth Israel Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to the charity of their choice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

