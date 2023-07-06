Meadows Subdivision residents struggle with flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“All of my high school annuals were in a box and got ruined so they’re gone,” said resident David White.

Residents of the Meadows Subdivision have been experiencing horrible flooding for the past few years, but June 15 ‘s heavy downpours pushed residents to the breaking point.

“I mean, we had a lot of damage because we’ve had to pull floors out of two different bedrooms, and you could see in here like even we had to cut sheetrock out. And then in the front of the House we had to cut sheetrock out in several points where water just had gotten it all wet,” said White.

Ward 2 City Councilman Dewayne Davis has taken measures to help and assess what exactly is causing the excess flooding by asking some engineers their opinions on the problem.

“Some of the opinions they had was the drainage in the creeks and making sure the drainage is debris free. We got a lot of people still dumping things in areas around the city that leads up to these drainage areas around these subdivisions, that one of them. Then the other items are, if there are any new kind of infrastructure that’s been built in the past couple of years that probably had an effect on the environment around that subdivision,” said Davis.

According to The City of Meridian they have done what they can to help, but because the damage is located on private property, there is little they can do. Residents just want the problem to be solved and until then are doing their best to help each other through.

“There’s plenty of issues that people have, but this issue is very immediate for us in needing a solution, we have people that have great expenses from this problem and it really can’t keep going on for a long period of time. We need to rectify this soon and we hope that all parties involved would be cooperative in working together, " said resident John Temple.

News 11 reached out to the neighboring industry, Van Zyverden and received this response over the phone, “No comment on Meadows Subdivision because we are not involved in that.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.