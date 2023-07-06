Miss. Secretary of State Watson announces ‘My Election Day’ tool

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson has announced the newest elections-related resource, “My Election Day,” which was developed to improve the personal election experience for Mississippians.

“We remain committed to educating all Mississippians on the elections process and understanding their rights as voters. Through ‘My Election Day,’ a Mississippi voter will receive personalized data to ensure a smooth Election Day process from beginning to end, whether voting in-person or absentee.”

Located on the YallVote.ms homepage, My Election Day includes two key features—an opportunity to receive election information tailored to your address and a method to track an absentee or affidavit ballot.

Upon entering a specific address, Mississippi voters can receive personalized election information, including a sample ballot specific to the address, polling place location, deadlines for upcoming elections and a list of the current elected officials from federal down to county.

A link to the Mississippi Legislature’s website containing the contact information for your state senators and representatives is also supplied.

My Election Day also offers absentee/affidavit ballot tracking as another feature not only for Mississippians but also as an additional election security measure. For those eligible to vote absentee or who vote by affidavit, each step of the process may be monitored from when the application has been received to what happens with the ballot after Election Day.

As a reminder, Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

In order to be eligible to vote in this election, Mississippians must be registered by July 10, 2023.

For questions, contact our Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

