MPD: Two armed robberies in past two days
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said an armed robbery happened early Thursday morning in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. Officers responded at 2:25 a.m.
The MPD said the victim reported he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken.
Meridian Police also said a person was robbed Wednesday around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of 5th Avenue. The victim told officers he was threatened with a gun and his property was taken.
MPD said both cases are under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.