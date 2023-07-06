Mr. John Carlisle

John Carlisle
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. John Carlisle will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Elizabeth Baptist Church, Lauderdale. Burial will follow in Gibbs Cemetery officiating with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Carlisle, 66, of Fort Dodge, IA, who died Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Iowa. A visitation will be Friday, July 7, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

