Mrs. Dorothy J. Moody, 93, of Ward passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, in Valley Grande, Alabama. She was born May 19, 1930, in Livingston, Alabama, to Roy McDonald and Jessie Danner McDonald.

Dorothy enjoyed working in her yard; admiring her flowers and the chirping and fluttering of the birds that would often come to visit. However, she relished the time spent with her family more than anything.

Survivors include her children, Linda Anderson; Donald Moody; David Moody (Wanda); and Debbie Maughan (Terry); sister, Joyce Springfield; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Jessie McDonald; husband, Marvin O. Moody; son, Steven Moody; brother, Roy McDonald, Jr.; and grandson, David Anderson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home in York. Burial will follow in the Cokes Chapel Cemetery in Ward.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

