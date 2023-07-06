Newton woman dead from apparent gunshot wound

The victim is a female who died from an apparent gunshot wound.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police Department was called to the scene of an shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the 400 block of Violet St. The victim is a female who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

News 11 spoke with Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick who stated the case has been turned over to the Mississippi Department of Investigations and Newton County Sheriff Department due to a possible conflict of interest. Chief Patrick confirmed the deceased is a family member of a NPD officer.

News 11 also spoke with Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington & Newton Coroner Rebecca Burton. Sheriff Pennington confirmed the sheriff department is assisting in the case. Coroner Burton stated due to MBI overseeing the case she was not allowed to release the name of the victim at this time.

The details behind the shooting are currently unknown.

News 11 will update as we receive more information.

