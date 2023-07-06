Scattered showers and humidity continue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello, everyone, and happy Thursday. I hope you are enjoying a beautiful day today before the rain pushes into our area later this afternoon.

We are going to be seeing some pop-up showers and thunderstorms across the area through the rest of the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain but some of those that do could get some heavy showers at times so you will definitely want to keep your rain gear at the ready.

Friday continues the rainy trend along with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s again.

The weekend looks to stay a tad dry at first on Saturday before some storms start to make their way back into our forecast for Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet for now!

