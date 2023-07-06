Two wanted on outstanding warrants, one for failing to register as sex offender

Samuel Denmon is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and two counts of felony...
Samuel Denmon is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and two counts of felony fleeing.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is still trying to find two people who got away after being pursued near Q.V. Sykes Park earlier Thursday.

Samuel Allen Denmon, 39, is wanted on two felony fleeing warrants and for failure to register as a sex offender.

Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 24, is wanted on a bench warrant related to a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 24, is wanted on a bench warrant related to a possession of a...
Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 24, is wanted on a bench warrant related to a possession of a controlled substance charge.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Denmon ran from deputies July 1 and they were on the lookout for him Thursday when his vehicle was spotted again. The GMC Yukon they were traveling in became stuck when it was driven up a pipeline off of Old 8th Street Road.

If you have information that could help locate Denmon and/or Nicholas, call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
Alan Akin, 58, died in the early morning fire Wednesday.
Overnight fire claims life of Lauderdale County man
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
100-pound stingray caught and released at Dauphin Island
‘It took us 45 minutes to reel in’; locals land 100-pound stingray at Dauphin Island

Latest News

Brandon Pugh, 31, is wanted by the Jackson Police Department for murder, aggravated assault,...
Two women arrested in Leake County after wanted Jackson man spotted
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, has secured more than $21 million in the 2023 federal...
Major funding announced for Alabama military installations in District 7
Administrators at MPSD prepare for the upcoming school year
Administrators at MPSD prepare for the upcoming school year
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm