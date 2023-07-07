Alabama suspect arrested after manhunt

Jerico D. Parker
Jerico D. Parker(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has arrested Jerico D. Parker, after a manhunt. He was arrested about midnight by ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation Tactical Team and the United States Marshals Service.

Jones was transported to the Perry County Correctional Facility and is being held without a bond.

Parker was charged with Domestic Violence in the First Degree, Aggravated Stalking, Stalking in the First Degree, Felony Attempting to Elude, and Interference with a Domestic Violence Emergency Call.

