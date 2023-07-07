Bike Around Mississippi bound for the coast

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Ed Abdella and his Bike Around Mississippi cycling tour has made it all the way to Columbia, bound for Biloxi Friday night.

The 1,161-mile endurance ride is focusing on raising awareness about historic preservation and raising money for Meridian’s Merrehope.

Contributions may be donated here.

Abdella estimates he covered 353 miles the first day, 320 miles the second day and will travel 296 miles Friday.

