Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks

The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.(U.S. Federal Trade Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to six companies that sell products containing Delta 8 THC in packaging that looks like Doritos and Jolly Ranchers, among others.

Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid.

The agencies say children and even some adults could mistake the Delta 8 THC products for the real thing.

The products are given such names as Double Stuff Stoneos for Oreos and Stoney Patch for Sour Patch Kids.

In the case of Dope-rope-Bites, they even use the same NERDS mascot as NERDS Rope candy.

The agencies say such marketing is reckless and illegal, and copycat products containing Delta 8 THC pose a health and safety risk, especially among kids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Alan Akin, 58, died in the early morning fire Wednesday.
Overnight fire claims life of Lauderdale County man
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
Tiarra Pinkston died in her home on Violet Street.
Name of Newton woman shot dead in her home released

Latest News

Lauderdale County Court Judge Veldore Young Graham was awarded the Syria Sturdivant Award.
Judge Veldore Young Graham honored by LWV of East Central Mississippi
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus
Supreme Court Justices hear arguments on the challenge to House Bill 1020. The case claims...
Mississippi Supreme Court hears oral arguments in House Bill 1020 challenge
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer's drug