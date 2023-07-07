First Alert: This weekend brings the threat for severe weather

Remain weather aware
Remain weather aware(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are heading into the weekend! Non-severe scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast today. Rain showers have already started and can be expected through the morning with plenty of moisture in the air before the heavy rain moves in this afternoon.

Pack your rain gear and keep it handy for the weekend. Severe storms are possible late Saturday night. A level one marginal risk is in place for Neshoba, Kemper, and the very northern portions of Lauderdale, Scott, and Newton counties.

The threat for severe weather will increase into Sunday leaving most of the viewing area under a level 2 slight risk for severe storms. Storms are moving in from the west by 12 noon Sunday lasting though 4pm that afternoon. Hail and damaging winds are the primary threat for both Saturday and Sunday. Remain weather aware and try to limit travel on the roadways as storms roll through.

The heat is ramping up for Saturday. Even though highs are still trending slightly below average, feels-like temperatures can reach up to 105 degrees. There is a limited risk for dangerous heat stress in place for Saturday. Heat exhaustion is possible if you are outside for long periods of time. Practice heat safety and stay hydrated. Have a wonderful weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Tiarra Pinkston died in her home on Violet Street.
Name of Newton woman shot dead in her home released
Samuel Denmon is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and two counts of felony...
Two wanted on outstanding warrants, one for failing to register as sex offender
Meridian Police said an armed robbery happened early Thursday morning in the 300 block of...
MPD: Two armed robberies in past two days

Latest News

Hello, everyone, and happy Thursday. I hope you are enjoying a beautiful day today before the...
Scattered showers and humidity continue
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 6th, 2023
Keep rain gear handy
Are you tired of the rainfall?
It's a good idea to keep an umbrella with you
Daily rain chances are expected through next week