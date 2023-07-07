First Alert: This weekend brings the threat for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are heading into the weekend! Non-severe scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast today. Rain showers have already started and can be expected through the morning with plenty of moisture in the air before the heavy rain moves in this afternoon.

Pack your rain gear and keep it handy for the weekend. Severe storms are possible late Saturday night. A level one marginal risk is in place for Neshoba, Kemper, and the very northern portions of Lauderdale, Scott, and Newton counties.

The threat for severe weather will increase into Sunday leaving most of the viewing area under a level 2 slight risk for severe storms. Storms are moving in from the west by 12 noon Sunday lasting though 4pm that afternoon. Hail and damaging winds are the primary threat for both Saturday and Sunday. Remain weather aware and try to limit travel on the roadways as storms roll through.

The heat is ramping up for Saturday. Even though highs are still trending slightly below average, feels-like temperatures can reach up to 105 degrees. There is a limited risk for dangerous heat stress in place for Saturday. Heat exhaustion is possible if you are outside for long periods of time. Practice heat safety and stay hydrated. Have a wonderful weekend.

