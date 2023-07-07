FIRST ALERT: Tracking the severe threat for this weekend

By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Friday I hope you are enjoying your hot and humid day because that is just the continuous summer trend.

We do have a slight chance for storms later this afternoon but not everyone will see rain as it will be in very scattered events. Make sure you pack your rain gear because we will see a rainy trend continue into our weekend as well.

This weekend we will see a marginal severe threat that will stay with us for the afternoon on Saturday for areas north of I-20.

Sunday we will go up into a level 2/5 Slight risk with the main threats being strong winds and large hail. Ensure you have ways of staying updated as the timing will be in the afternoon and it’s still a few days away.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet for now!

