Judge Veldore Young Graham honored by LWV of East Central Mississippi

Lauderdale County Court Judge Veldore Young Graham was awarded the Syria Sturdivant Award.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The League of Women Voters of East Central Mississippi held its annual meeting Thursday night but it was a special one as they honored a key member in our community.

The LWV of East Central Mississippi is a nonpartisan political organization that advocates for educating voters and increasing participation. And Thursday not only was Lauderdale County Court Judge Veldore Young Graham the speaker at the meeting but she was awarded the Syria Sturdivant Award.

Graham said she’s overjoyed that someone thought enough of her to present her with an award named after Sturdivant.

“I think the world of attorney Syria Sturdivant. She was one of my role models she was one of the ones that paved the way for people like me to come behind her not only just as an attorney but as an African American female attorney here in Meridian and judge. She was the first municipal judge that was African American here in Meridian. I was around her growing up. She was a role model for me and an inspiration to me,” said Graham.

And outgoing President for LWV of East Central Mississippi, Debbie Ford was also surprised with the Bill Scaggs Award.

Ford shares why you should get out and vote.

“If you are interested in democracy. The best way you can get involved in democracy is by voting and we encourage everyone to do that. As a nonpartisan organization, we don’t support or oppose any candidates and we don’t care who you vote for we just want you to vote. We just want you to take part actively in democracy.”

To join the League of Women Voters of East Central Mississippi visit https://lwv-ms.org/

