Law enforcement seeks help locating missing Jones County woman

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12 p.m. seen on Wednesday, July 5, at her residence on Upper Ovett Road in Ovett, MS.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12 p.m. seen on Wednesday, July 5, at her residence on Upper Ovett Road in Ovett, MS. She was wearing jeans and a gray shirt.

Davis is a white female around 5 ft. 3 in. tall and 170 lbs. with brown eyes with dark brown to black hair. According to reports, she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment, and she does not have her medication with her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tasha Nicole Davis should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

