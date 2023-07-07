Legendary Mississippi State football player passes away

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State family received gut-wrenching news regarding the death of a legendary Bulldogs football player.

According to Mississippi State Athletics, all-time MSU great Johnie Cooks passed away Thursday. He was 64.

“Mourning my friend and MSU classmate Johnie Cooks from Leland. He was a bad man on the gridiron, but a kind, generous soul off the field,” Mississippi State spokesperson Sid Salter said in a tweet. “I loved his smile and will miss his abiding friendship. Johnie fought the good fight all his life. God bless him and God bless his family.

Cooks was a native of Leland, Mississippi. In his Bulldog career, Cooks was named an All-SEC linebacker three times and is top five in school history in sacks (24) and total tackles (392).

He was also placed on five All-American teams following the 1981 season.

Cooks attended MSU from 1977 to 1981. He was the second overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft, selected by the Baltimore Colts.

