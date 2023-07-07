Mark Ingram II joins Fox Sports as college football analyst

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) talks to teammates on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
(WVUE) - Mark Ingram II, a veteran NFL running back and former Heisman Trophy winner, is transitioning from the field to the TV studio. Fox Sports announced on Thursday that Ingram will be joining their “Big Noon Kickoff” show for the upcoming college football season.

“I can’t wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football,” he said in a statement.

The running back recently played for the New Orleans Saints for the past two seasons, marking his second stint with the franchise that originally drafted him in the first round (28th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. During his time with the Saints, Ingram became the team’s all-time leading rusher, accumulating 6,500 yards and 52 rushing touchdowns. He also had a productive career with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, earning three Pro Bowl selections along the way.

Ingram’s college career at the University of Alabama included winning the Heisman Trophy in 2009, the first in the school’s history. That season, he rushed for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns, helping his team secure the national title. Overall, Ingram accumulated 3,261 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

