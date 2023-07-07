Meridian Public Library hosts reading at the lake

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Public Library hosted its Reading at the Lake event Friday, where children of all ages got the opportunity to learn and improve their reading skills with some special helpers.

Rustic Renewal riding brought horses to act as reading buddies for the kids. Horse-powered reading integrates social-emotional learning with academics. Students not only got to enjoy reading but enjoyed bonding with the horses as well.

“It’s kind of an out-of-the-box learning experience. The kids can relate to animals and it’s more about not being in a classroom setting, so they don’t have to be still. They can kind of move around. Like today, we shared the Magic E rule with our horse being the Magic E, changing words like cap to cape,” said the owner of Rustic Renewal Riding, Leanne Smith.

The Meridian Public Library is offering more events throughout the summer like: Movie Mondays, Chess on Tuesdays, and MDOT’s Myrtle the Turtle will be there on July 13th. Be sure to check out their Facebook page for a full list of events.

“Because kids need to know that learning can be fun. It doesn’t have to be just, you know, boring. Reading doesn’t have to be boring; it can be fun and if you can ignite that passion then you know they can change the world,” said Smith.

