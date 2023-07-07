Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief tops $8,000

(WTOK) - The Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief, spearheaded by WTOK-TV and Hattiesburg’s WDAM-TV, in cooperation with The Salvation Army, has raised $8,115.73 for tornado victims in Jasper County since the campaign was launched June 20.

An EF-3 tornado that hit Louin June 18, 2023, destroyed homes, hurt dozens of people and claimed the life of George Jean Hayes. The recovery will take an extended period of time.

“We are just thrilled to see the generosity add up to over $8,000. It’s a testament to how people care for each other, we are truly stronger together.”

“What is also amazing is that this campaign has received around $3,000 in donations in the last week and a half alone. It really speaks to how our community steps up to support one another in times of crisis and, equally important, to the impact your efforts have made for the many individuals and families who are devastated by a disaster event.”

To donate to The Salvation Army and the Mississippi Tornado Relief efforts, CLICK HERE. You may also donate using your smart phone. Just text MSTORNADOES to 51555.

Scan the code to be directed to give for Mississippi Strong Tornado Releif (WTOK)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.