Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief tops $8,000
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief, spearheaded by WTOK-TV and Hattiesburg’s WDAM-TV, in cooperation with The Salvation Army, has raised $8,115.73 for tornado victims in Jasper County since the campaign was launched June 20.
An EF-3 tornado that hit Louin June 18, 2023, destroyed homes, hurt dozens of people and claimed the life of George Jean Hayes. The recovery will take an extended period of time.
To donate to The Salvation Army and the Mississippi Tornado Relief efforts, CLICK HERE. You may also donate using your smart phone. Just text MSTORNADOES to 51555.
