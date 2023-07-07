Graveside services for Mrs. Betty R. Glisson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Betty R. Glisson, 86, of Meridian passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Betty was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The wife of a Navy chief petty officer, Betty was a stay-at-home mother until her children were older. Upon moving to Meridian, Betty worked for many years until her retirement at EMEPA where she was a supervisor in the office. She was a devoted, longtime member of Northcrest Baptist Church.

Mrs. Glisson is survived by her children, Randy Glisson (Deborah), Linda Kaye Cothern, and Angie Kluge (Tim); her siblings, Hazel Oliver, Bobby Matthews (Edna), and David Matthews (Diane); eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Edward Glisson; and her daughter, Debra Ruth McPherson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions are shared with the Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

