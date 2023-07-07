Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for false election fraud claims, a Washington review panel says

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, Friday, May...
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Washington. A review panel says former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A review panel says former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani should be disbarred in Washington for how he handled litigation challenging the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.

Giuliani “claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence,” wrote the three-lawyer panel in a report released Friday that goes through the errors and unsupported claims in a Pennsylvania lawsuit he argued seeking to overturn the Republican president’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Between Election Day and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, Giuliani and other Trump lawyers repeatedly pressed claims of election fraud that were almost uniformly rejected by federal and state courts. He’s the third lawyer who could lose his ability to practice law over what he did for Trump: John Eastman faces disbarment in California, and Lin Wood this week surrendered his license in Georgia.

“Mr. Giuliani’s effort to undermine the integrity of the 2020 presidential election has helped destabilize our democracy,” wrote the three lawyers on the panel, Robert C. Bernius, Carolyn Haynesworth-Murrell and Jay A. Brozost.

The panel’s report will now go to the D.C. Court of Appeals for a final decision.

Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, criticized the panel’s work as “the sort of behavior we’d expect out of the Soviet Union.”

“I call on rank-and-file members of the DC Bar Association to speak out against this great injustice,” Goodman said in a statement.

Giuliani’s law license in New York was suspended in June 2021 for false statements he made while trying to pursue Trump’s repeatedly debunked fraud claims.

