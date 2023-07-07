Suspect charged in two Meridian bank robberies

Meridian Police arrested and charged Darvion D. Earl, 30, Friday with two counts of armed...
Meridian Police arrested and charged Darvion D. Earl, 30, Friday with two counts of armed robbery for the June 26, 2023, and June 30, 2023, holdups of two separate branches of Citizens National Bank in Meridian.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police arrested and charged Darvion D. Earl, 30, Friday with two counts of armed robbery for the June 26, 2023, and June 30, 2023, holdups of two separate branches of Citizens National Bank in Meridian.

MPD said Earl was taken into custody without incident by the Meridian Police Department, MPD Special Operations Unit, the US Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Earl’s bond has been set at a total of $500,000, $250,000 for each count.

