Two Neshoba County co-authors host book launch party at public library.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Two co-authors of a children’s book hosted a book launch party at the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library Friday.

“Watson Goes to the Fair!” is a children’s book written by Neshoba County natives, Dekota Cheatham and Krissy Long.

Both Cheatham and Long said the book is inspired by the true events of a poodle exploring the Neshoba County Fair.

“Well, this book is about a standard poodle that has caused tons of chaos in both of our homes and we just kind of got the idea, because we both love the fair and we love promoting Philadelphia, and it’s just a special place,” said Cheatham.

“What better way to have mischief than at the Neshoba County Fair? He can get into all kinds of stuff. Watson has been to the fair himself. He has a good time in his adventures in the book and we can’t wait to share that with everybody,” said Long.

Maggie Taylor, the Distinguished Young Woman representing Neshoba County, attended the event to support the authors.

“It’s just a really great experience and opportunity to be able to be out in the community and just see the amazing things that people are doing. The author of this book was actually my middle school TAG teacher, so it’s just really cool to see the thing she’s doing now,” said Taylor.

Cheatham and Long hosted the book launch party, which included a book signing, a bouncy house, a DIY tie-dye station and a coloring contest, all for the children to enjoy.

“My favorite part is the bounce castle,” said Malachi Madison, an attendee.

“My favorite part of the day is that I got a new tie-dye shirt,” said Auburn Evans.

Cheatham and Long donated a copy of their book to the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library and copies to each public school in the county.

