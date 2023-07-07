Union Police seek tips to solve vandalism case

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Union Police Department said it needs help from the community to solve a crime.

In a Facebook post, the department said a Toyota Tundra was vandalized Friday around 12:30 a.m. while it was parked in the side parking lot at Union Junction.

If you have any information about who did this vandalism or saw someone in the parking lot around that time who may have looked suspicious, contact Union Police Department at 601-774-9211. Tips remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.