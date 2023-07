Waynesboro woman dies in south Alabama wreck

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Waynesboro, Miss., woman died in a car crash Thursday evening in south Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Bridget Boudreaux was on foot when she was hit in a chain reaction wreck on Irvington Bayou LaBatre Highway, in the Irvington city limits, at 5:47 p.m.

Officials said Boudreaux was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, which had been hit by a 2006 Toyota Tacoma.

The Alabama Highway Patrol Division is investigating the wreck.

