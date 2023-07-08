20th Anniversary of the Lockheed Martin Tragedy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The 16th annual reconciliation celebration was held commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Lockheed tragedy.

What began as a one-day annual observance expanded to a weeklong celebration in 2008. This year’s theme is 20 years later – stronger through reconciliation.

We talked with the daughter of one of the victims, senora miller logan, about the importance of holding this remembrance ride for the community.

“My father never met his grandchildren, but his legacy is alive in them, and they got to meet him through his legacy, and I think that is so important. My father was a minister, and a community leader, so them having an opportunity to take part in these types of activities within the community is just beneficial to them and to the other youth ambassadors and showing what it’s like to be a part of the community not just being in the community but a part of the community.”

If you missed the event today, there will be a presentation of the Miller scholarship winners and charity recipients and lemonade delivery to first responders at Dumont Plaza at 10:30 in the morning.

