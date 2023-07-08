20th Anniversary of the Lockheed Martin Tragedy

What began as a one-day annual observance expanded to a weeklong celebration in 2008. This...
What began as a one-day annual observance expanded to a weeklong celebration in 2008. This year’s theme is 20 years later – stronger through reconciliation.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The 16th annual reconciliation celebration was held commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Lockheed tragedy.

What began as a one-day annual observance expanded to a weeklong celebration in 2008.  This year’s theme is 20 years later – stronger through reconciliation.

We talked with the daughter of one of the victims, senora miller logan, about the importance of holding this remembrance ride for the community.

“My father never met his grandchildren, but his legacy is alive in them, and they got to meet him through his legacy, and I think that is so important. My father was a minister, and a community leader, so them having an opportunity to take part in these types of activities within the community is just beneficial to them and to the other youth ambassadors and showing what it’s like to be a part of the community not just being in the community but a part of the community.”

If you missed the event today, there will be a presentation of the Miller scholarship winners and charity recipients and lemonade delivery to first responders at Dumont Plaza at 10:30 in the morning.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
Jerico D. Parker
Alabama suspect arrested after manhunt
Meridian Police arrested and charged Darvion D. Earl, 30, Friday with two counts of armed...
Suspect charged in two Meridian bank robberies
Samuel Denmon was wanted on outstanding warrants, including failure to register as a sex...
Denmon in law enforcement custody

Latest News

Some 7,000 property owners in Jackson receive illegal water. What is that costing the city?
Young girl selling lemonade from a stand to benefit St. Jude kids
Pine Belt girl sells lemonade to raise money for St. Jude patients
Beaver Dam steps on to the field for game 1 of the Men's 35 plus Division Stickball World Series
Stickball: Beaver Dam vs Bok Cito
Cadence Nickey reflects on time as the 2022-23 Choctaw Indian Princess - clipped version