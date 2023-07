MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said Saturday that Montae T. Dixon, 16, has been arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault for a robbery that happened July 6 at 3408 20th Street. Dixon’s bond has been set at $250,000 for each charge.

The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest. The statement appears below:

“Parents, we understand that you cannot watch your children 24 hours of the day, but please pay attention to your kids and what they are doing. Most of our crimes are being committed by juveniles.“

