Cadence Nickey reflects on time as the 2022-23 Choctaw Indian Princess

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - We are now less than a week away from the opening ceremonies of the Choctaw Indian Fair and the crowning of a new princess. News 11 spoke with Cadence Nickey about her reign.

Your 2022-2023 Choctaw Indian Princess is Cadence Nickey. Words Nickey always dreamed to hear when entering the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Pageant. Learning her mom and sister were former contestants, was the inspiration that led Nickey to compete in the pageant.

“The first hug from my parents after I got crowned that moment was something so special and in that moment is like. I felt they were so proud of me,” said Nickey.

The role of the princess is to be an ambassador for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. This past year Nickey had the opportunity to attend local and statewide events while connecting with people in the communities she visits. Something she said she will cherish forever.

“Even throughout Mississippi and Tennessee I’ve been able to give presentations about my culture and about my people. So that’s just one of the joys I’ve gotten to do and also attend our Choctaw tribal school systems and just be there for the kids and support them. So, it’s really been fun for me. Before I accepted this princess role, I was very anti-social but this has allowed me to get more social and just not be afraid to talk to people. Also giving presentations about my culture. That’s one of my favorite things,” said Nickey.

And as her reign comes to an end, Nickey shares advice for contestants competing for this year’s title.

“Be yourself because I feel like us as Choctaw people, you should just be proud of who you are and where you come from. Truly let the people see you for who you are. I think that’s what’s going to make you stand out the best,” said Nickey.

After passing on her title, Nickey plans to go back to college at Mississippi State University to major in biochemistry.

The princess pageant will officially open the Choctaw Indian Fair on July 12th.

