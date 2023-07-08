FIRST ALERT: Tracking multiple days of severe weather

We are currently in a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather to move across our area mainly staying to the north of the I-20 corridor.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Saturday I hope you are having fun dodging the scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area because rain looks to be settling in for the weekend.

We are currently in a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather to move across our area mainly staying to the north of the I-20 corridor. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail with some of these storms. Timing will stay into the afternoon as it will go from now until 10 PM tonight.

Heat stress will be an issue today as well as we could see heat indices above 105 degrees so make sure you be cautious.

Today isn’t the only day of severe weather as we look to remain in a level 2 out of 5 risk zone again on Sunday.

The threats will remain the same on Sunday with the timing roughly similar around 12 Pm to 8 PM.

Make sure you grab your rain gear and have ways of staying updated as the severe weather continues to push into our area this weekend.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet for now!

