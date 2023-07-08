Hattiesburg Zoo helping those with mobility issues, families get around exhibits easier

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff at the Hattiesuburg Zoo is helping guests with mobility issues and parents with young children get around a lot easier.

The zoo has some new electronic convenience vehicles (ECVs) available for rent.

The facility also has some new single and double strollers that also can be rented.

The ECVs are $25 a day.

Double strollers are $8 per day, while the single strollers can be rented for $7 each day.

“The zoo is already (American Disabilities Act)-accessible and these vehicles just give (guests) an opportunity to move around the zoo a little bit easier,” said Demetric Kelly, Hattiesburg Zoo director of guest services/retail. “(It’s for) those with mobility issues, elderly, anyone who just needs a little more assistance getting through the property.”

The zoo currently has four of the ECVs, 10 of the double strollers and five of the single strollers.

