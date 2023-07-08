JCSD says “see ya later alligator” after finding such at a suspect’s residence

JCSD says "see ya later alligator" after finding one at a suspects residence(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and narcotics agents went into a house for a suspect during a disturbance call.

Though they found the male suspect already had left the residence, deputies spotted a 2-foot baby alligator in the bathtub.

“People are definitely getting a little more used to them and taking them in as pets, which obviously we should not do,” JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell. “It’s dangerous, and it makes the animal depend on the humans or the public for food and things like that.

“It’s just not a good thing.”

According to JCSD, the game warden says nuisance calls about alligators are becoming more and more frequent this year.

