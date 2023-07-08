Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say

A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to authorities. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a person is dead after a tractor-trailer and a golf cart crashed.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Friday afternoon on Highway 19 near the Conway area.

Authorities said the driver of the golf cart was attempting to drive east on Adrian Highway to cross Highway 19 when a tractor-trailer struck the cart.

The driver of the golf cart died at the scene, the highway patrol said. The driver was identified by the Horry County coroner’s office as 47-year-old Jason Cook.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver of the tractor-trailer but said that person was uninjured.

Roads were closed at the scene of the crash for about three hours.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
Jerico D. Parker
Alabama suspect arrested after manhunt
Meridian Police arrested and charged Darvion D. Earl, 30, Friday with two counts of armed...
Suspect charged in two Meridian bank robberies
Samuel Denmon was wanted on outstanding warrants, including failure to register as a sex...
Denmon in law enforcement custody

Latest News

The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made In July 6 robbery on 20th Street
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season