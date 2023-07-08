Stickball: Beaver Dam vs Bok Cito

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam took on Bok Cito earlier today. This was a tightly contested game throughout and neither of these teams were letting the other have an inch. If you know the history of the game then you know just how intense this one got.

News 11 got a chance to talk to the head coach of Beaver Dam just before the game. With Beaver Dam being the defending champs, we asked Coach Rory Willis about what it’s like to have a target on his back. “We have a lot of young 35-year-olds on the team. We won our 3rd championship last year. We’re the reigning champs right now so we’re gonna have to prove ourselves from now on.”, said Coach Willis. Coach Willis knows that Stick ball is a game that is rich in Native American Culture and says that he would love to see more televised games, allowing the game to really grow and spread.

The rain really started to come down at the start of the second quarter but neither team was too affected. Beaver dam struck first, followed by a score by Bok Cito shortly after. Tied at 1-1 going into overtime where it was beaver dam with a clutch goal at the 36 second mark to win the game at a score of 2-1.

You can catch Beaver Dam’s Men’s 35 plus team again on July 10th, when they take on Oka Homma.

