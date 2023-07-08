Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
Meridian Police arrested and charged Darvion D. Earl, 30, Friday with two counts of armed...
Suspect charged in two Meridian bank robberies
Jerico D. Parker
Alabama suspect arrested after manhunt
Samuel Denmon was wanted on outstanding warrants, including failure to register as a sex...
Denmon in law enforcement custody

Latest News

Beaver Dam steps on to the field for game 1 of the Men's 35 plus Division Stickball World Series
Stickball: Beaver Dam vs Bok Cito
Cadence Nickey reflects on time as the 2022-23 Choctaw Indian Princess - clipped version
MSU legend, Johnie Cooks, passes away at 64.
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival