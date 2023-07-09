Annual Watermelon Festival raises funds for firefighting equipment

2023 Mississippi Watermelon Queen Saylor Sullivan (left) and Mize Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Terresa Stewart discuss plans for the annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival, to take place July 14-15 in Mize.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers of the 45th annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival are gearing up for another event that showcases one of Mississippi’s favorite fruits.

The festival, scheduled for July 14 and July 15 at Mize City Park, will feature a watermelon-eating contest and lots of food as well arts and crafts vendors and live music.

As always, the goal of the event is to raise money for the Mize Volunteer Fire Department, so it can purchase much-needed equipment.

Funds from last year’s festival went towards the purchase of new, hydraulic rescue equipment.

“We got the spreader and the cutter and they’re all the new battery-operated (type), so we don’t have a generator and cables and such and it allows us more flexibility on the scene,” said Terresa Stewart, Mississippi Watermelon Festival coordinator and Mize Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief.

“We’re very proud of that, because our other set was very old,”

Funds from other years have helped purchase a side-by-side vehicle, which is used to fight brush fires, and a refilling system for oxygen tanks.

Stewart said more than 5,000 people usually attend the Mississippi Watermelon Festival.

