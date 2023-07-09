Abdella completes Bike Around Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ed Abdella made his return to Meridian Saturday after his unbelievable trek around the state, all done bicycling.

The celebration was on as family and friends gathered at Merrehope to welcome Abdella back after his incredible journey. Not only did he accomplish an incredible feat, biking 1,161 miles, but he helped raise money for the historic treasure in the process.

Ed and his team had many reasons to ride, the main one being fundraising for Merrehope’s roof project.

”We wanted to raise money for Merrehope’s roof, and so, when I got the sponsorship, I said everything we get goes now to the roof and that’s it. They were like, you did this and I said, we did it in two days. And I know, when you sit there and say, hey we’re going to go ride around the entire state of Mississippi. Here’s the map and the routes. They must’ve said this guy’s insane. It’ll never happen,” said Abdella.

Not only did he do it but he completed the trip in four days and three hours, on only a total of eleven hours of sleep. It was truly something you had to see to believe. We’re happy to have you back, Ed.

You may still donate to Merrehope by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.