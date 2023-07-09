FIRST ALERT: Severe threat today with a busy week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you are paying attention to the weather because we will be looking for a slight risk of severe storms throughout our day today.

We are currently at a slight risk for severe weather which means that severe storms are possible with the main threat being damaging winds up to 60 mph. Large hail and flash flooding are also a threat, but it looks to stay very low and isolated in certain storms rather than the wind.

Timing for the storms will start now until 8 PM tonight.

Localized flooding remember is an issue in localized events with some people reaching up to 4 inches of rain fall very quickly but most of us should see 1-2 inches.

Monday we are watching for another threat of storms as areas mainly to the southwest of I-20 could see some storms develop into the evening.

After all of the rain guess what’s back…It’s the heat.

By Wednesday we are going to be seeing temperatures back into the lower 90s, but heat indices will be in the low to mid 100s and then increase to be around 105-110 degrees by Thursday.

Tracking the Tropics:

We are watching a non-tropical low in the central Atlantic that has a very low chance of development over the next 7 days. This system will stay out into the Atlantic and away from the Gulf Coast.

