Gautier Police investigating shooting at community center

Gautier Police say one person is injured following a shooting Saturday Night.
Gautier Police say one person is injured following a shooting Saturday Night.(MGN)
By L.A. Clark
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police say a young woman was shot Saturday night at the Gautier Community Center.

Police say the injuries were not life-threatening, and she was treated at a local hospital.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Investigators say it happened when a fight broke out at a birthday party being held at the community center. Those involved have not been identified.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Gautier Police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Meridian Police arrested and charged Darvion D. Earl, 30, Friday with two counts of armed...
Suspect charged in two Meridian bank robberies
Jerico D. Parker
Alabama suspect arrested after manhunt

Latest News

New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
Johnny Ray Mason
Search for Johnny Ray Mason continues Sunday in Clarke County
The department’s letter explains that the main flagpole within Biloxi National Cemetery is...
Sen. Wicker responds to letter from Veterans Affairs defending display of Pride flag
Ed Abdella completed an 1,161 mile cycling trip around Mississippi to raise money for Merrehope.
Abdella completes Bike Around Mississippi tour