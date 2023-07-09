Hattiesburg animal shelters partner with PetSmart for pet adoptions

National Adoption Week starts Monday and Pet Smart in Hattiesburg is hosting adoptables from...
National Adoption Week starts Monday and Pet Smart in Hattiesburg is hosting adoptables from two Pine Belt shelters. (Source: WALB)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - National Pet Adoption Week is next week and two animal shelters in the Hub City got a head start Saturday.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter and The Hub City Humane Society partnered with PetSmart in Hattiesburg to give animals new homes.

With the cost of living steadily rising, the financial strain is causing some owners to give up their pets, said Megan Marlowe, Board of Directors president for The Hub City Humane Society.

“It is kind of tough,” Marlowe said.. “People are struggling to feed their pets.”

Although pets are another mouth to feed and body to care for, Marlowe said that pets should be treated as part of the framily.

“Pets can really bring joy to you,” Marlowe said. “They’re great stress reducers and they add to the quality of life.”

Southern Pines Adoption Coordinator December Adams agreed with Marlowe.

As an animal owner, she says that her pet makes her feel at ease.

“It’s good to come home after a stressful day or not stressful day and they’re just like, ‘What’s up!?!, How’re you doing?’” Adams said. “And, I’m like, ‘Hi! You love me I love you.’”

One Pine Belt family has plans to adopt a cat next week.

Family members said they love taking care of animals, especially in their time of need.

“We just love animals, and we have four dogs of our own, and we just love taking care of animals and helping them when they’re in really bad situations,” Samantha Descombes said. “It makes me feel better, getting them out of bad situations. We’ve rescued a few off the streets.”

The Humane Society and Southern Pines will be at PetSmart all next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Meridian Police arrested and charged Darvion D. Earl, 30, Friday with two counts of armed...
Suspect charged in two Meridian bank robberies
Jerico D. Parker
Alabama suspect arrested after manhunt

Latest News

New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
Gautier Police say one person is injured following a shooting Saturday Night.
Gautier Police investigating shooting at community center
Johnny Ray Mason
Search for Johnny Ray Mason continues Sunday in Clarke County
The department’s letter explains that the main flagpole within Biloxi National Cemetery is...
Sen. Wicker responds to letter from Veterans Affairs defending display of Pride flag
Ed Abdella completed an 1,161 mile cycling trip around Mississippi to raise money for Merrehope.
Abdella completes Bike Around Mississippi tour