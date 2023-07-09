Heavy rains create tricky travel conditions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy rains in Eastern Mississippi created tricky travel conditions for drivers today along Highway 45.

Pooling rainwater creates conditions that could lead to hydroplaning. This video comes from areas north of Scooba. Traffic speed slowed to around 45 miles per hour.

“One to three inches of rain fell per hour.” said Storm Team 11′s Meteorologist Chase Franks.

