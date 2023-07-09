MUM White Elephant Flea Market

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Underground Music welcomes all vendors and customers to their white elephant flea market.

MUM’s flea market provides people with a space to come and sell their items. From crafts, to baked treats, and vintage items, you can find some real gems at the white elephant flea market. “We had a pretty decent turn out. We a gentleman hear selling some collectibles and a young lady that was selling crochet. And another young lady that was selling some confections that she had made. This was our first, we hope to have another one with the same kind of turn out here on the 22nd of this month.”, said MUM employee Thomas Creekmore.

This is just one of the many things hosted at Meridian Underground Music, as they regularly host live shows and do their Raise the Roof fundraiser. All proceeds from sales made at the flea market go to the vendors and there is no fee to set up shop. For more information about the flea market or to sign up as a vendor contact Amanda Daniel Richardson on Facebook or check out Meridian Underground Music’s face book page.

