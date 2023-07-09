New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo

New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo
New Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 crowned in Tupelo(Demarcus Bowers | WTVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Miss Magnolia Volunteer, Evans Rhett, was crowned Miss Mississippi Volunteer 2024 Saturday night, WTVA reports.

The third annual Miss Mississippi Volunteer Scholarship Pageant was held last week at the Performing Arts Center at Tupelo High School.

Contestants had the chance to compete in various categories, such as private interviews, fitness and wellness, talent, and evening gown.

Rhett won $10,000 in scholarship money and is now the new spokesperson for the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s DRIVE campaign, which teaches safe driving skills to teenagers.

She will also go on to compete for the title of Miss Volunteer America 2025 next summer.

