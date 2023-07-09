Search for Johnny Ray Mason continues Sunday in Clarke County

Johnny Ray Mason
Johnny Ray Mason(MS Bureau of Investigation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A search for Johnny Ray Mason, 62, of Shubuta, is resuming Sunday in Clarke County.

LaToshia Evans, Clarke County Deputy Director of Emergency Management, said cadaver dogs are now being used in the search.

The original search began last Sunday after Mason went missing. Then a Silver Alert was issued by the state July 3.

Mason is Black, 5’ 9”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking west July 2, at 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of County Road 610 in Clarke County. At the time he wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue jeans. His family said Mason has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Johnny Ray Mason, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 601-776-1385 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Meridian Police arrested and charged Darvion D. Earl, 30, Friday with two counts of armed...
Suspect charged in two Meridian bank robberies
Jerico D. Parker
Alabama suspect arrested after manhunt

Latest News

Ed Abdella completed an 1,161 mile cycling trip around Mississippi to raise money for Merrehope.
Abdella completes Bike Around Mississippi tour
MUM’s flea market provides people with a space to come and sell their items.
MUM White Elephant Flea Market
Heavy rains create tricky travel in north Scooba
Heavy rains create tricky travel conditions
The MPD had a message for parents in announcing the arrest of 16-year-old Montae Dixon.
Arrest made in July 6 robbery on 20th Street