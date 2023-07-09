Search for Johnny Ray Mason continues Sunday in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A search for Johnny Ray Mason, 62, of Shubuta, is resuming Sunday in Clarke County.

LaToshia Evans, Clarke County Deputy Director of Emergency Management, said cadaver dogs are now being used in the search.

The original search began last Sunday after Mason went missing. Then a Silver Alert was issued by the state July 3.

Mason is Black, 5’ 9”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking west July 2, at 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of County Road 610 in Clarke County. At the time he wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue jeans. His family said Mason has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Johnny Ray Mason, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 601-776-1385 or 911.

